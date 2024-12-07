Carolwood Estates

An architectural triumph in Brentwood’s exclusive Mandeville Canyon, this newly completed estate rests on a 13,939 square-foot lot, commanding breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the San Gabriel Mountains and the city. Seamlessly harmonizing with its tranquil natural surroundings, this six-bedroom, twelve-bathroom residence has been masterfully curated to balance grand-scale entertaining with intimate tranquility, showcasing bespoke design and unrivaled craftsmanship at every turn. The journey begins with the soothing sounds of a garden water feature, along a stonepaved entry framed by lush tropical greens and the seclusion of gated privacy.

James Harris | 310.733.8038

mailto:james@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01909801

David Parnes | 925.395.1152

mailto:dparnes@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01905862

Alexis Perry | 973.747.5323

mailto:aperry@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02136205

Carolwoodre.com

Location: 2447 Arbutus Dr., Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $14,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living Area: 7,700 square feet, six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: A dramatic, ceiling-height pivot door and beautifully wood-paneled floating staircase transcend elegance, as you step into the open floor plan, where floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive pocket doors effortlessly connect the indoors with the outdoors.

The Details