2447 ARBUTUS DR.
Carolwood Estates
An architectural triumph in Brentwood’s exclusive Mandeville Canyon, this newly completed estate rests on a 13,939 square-foot lot, commanding breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the San Gabriel Mountains and the city. Seamlessly harmonizing with its tranquil natural surroundings, this six-bedroom, twelve-bathroom residence has been masterfully curated to balance grand-scale entertaining with intimate tranquility, showcasing bespoke design and unrivaled craftsmanship at every turn. The journey begins with the soothing sounds of a garden water feature, along a stonepaved entry framed by lush tropical greens and the seclusion of gated privacy.
James Harris | 310.733.8038
mailto:james@carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01909801
David Parnes | 925.395.1152
mailto:dparnes@carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01905862
Alexis Perry | 973.747.5323
mailto:aperry@carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 02136205
Carolwoodre.com
Location: 2447 Arbutus Dr., Brentwood 90049
Asking price: $14,995,000
Year built: 2021
Living Area: 7,700 square feet, six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: A dramatic, ceiling-height pivot door and beautifully wood-paneled floating staircase transcend elegance, as you step into the open floor plan, where floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive pocket doors effortlessly connect the indoors with the outdoors.
The Details