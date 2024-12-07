8591 SKYLINE DRIVE
Located atop a serene Laurel Canyon cul-de-sac, this warm Mediterranean modern hilltop retreat offers unparalleled seclusion and breathtaking vistas. The home is a gem of contemporary design, featuring a floating staircase that seamlessly connects its three levels. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and decks on every floor provide uninterrupted, panoramic views from the first light of dawn to the golden hues of sunset.
Location: 8591 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles 90046
Asking Price: $1,995,000
Year Built: 1961
Living Area: 2,990 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: The main residence boasts two bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite and 2.5 elegantly appointed bathrooms. The formal dining room is perfect for sophisticated gatherings, while the chef’s kitchen, complete with a central island, offers stunning views of the valley.
Contact: Shen Schulz, Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills
310.980.8809
mailto:shen.shulz@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01327630
Enzo Ricciardelli
310.853.3837
enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01097604