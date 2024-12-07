Located atop a serene Laurel Canyon cul-de-sac, this warm Mediterranean modern hilltop retreat offers unparalleled seclusion and breathtaking vistas. The home is a gem of contemporary design, featuring a floating staircase that seamlessly connects its three levels. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and decks on every floor provide uninterrupted, panoramic views from the first light of dawn to the golden hues of sunset.

Location: 8591 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 1961

Living Area: 2,990 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The main residence boasts two bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite and 2.5 elegantly appointed bathrooms. The formal dining room is perfect for sophisticated gatherings, while the chef’s kitchen, complete with a central island, offers stunning views of the valley.

Contact: Shen Schulz, Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills

310.980.8809

mailto:shen.shulz@sothebys.realty

shenrealty.com

DRE#: 01327630

Enzo Ricciardelli

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sothebys.realty

enzorealty.com

DRE#: 01097604