Open Sunday, December 22, 1-4

Classic 1923 Spanish Colonial Revival gem – updated & beautifully maintained! Terrific 3+2 floor plan + additional 215 sq ft permitted guest house w/bath. Living room w/fireplace, coved ceiling & large picture window overlooks lush front garden. Well-designed gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances & charming breakfast inglenook. Property is fenced & hedged w/automated driveway gate offering security & privacy. Located in desirable tree-lined section of Crescent Heights (between Melrose & Willoughby; south of Santa Monica Blvd.). Convenient to shopping, restaurants and all amenities. Move-in condition!

Location: 816 N. Crescent Heights Blvd., Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $1,749,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 1,800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Light-filled dining room; two guest bedrooms; primary suite, spa-like bath, walk-in closet; hardwood & tile floors; discrete guest house w/bath; Provence-style gardens; covered dining loggia; decomposed granite pathways; fountains; established plantings; outdoor lighting

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Bret Parsons

310.497.5832

bret@bretparsons.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01418010

