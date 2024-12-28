Historic Mediterranean Masterpiece

Step into the timeless elegance of this 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion, originally built for Dr. Valentine Mott Pierce. Nestled on 1.7 acres of secluded hillside, this architectural gem features a grand entry foyer, opulent living spaces and breathtaking views of the San Gabriel Mountains. With a rich history, luxurious amenities and unparalleled craftsmanship, this estate offers a unique blend of classic grandeur and modern comfort.

Location: 200 Fern Drive, Pasadena 91105

Asking Price: $5,350,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 6,182 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Water features, accessory structures and meandering pathways; entry foyer with carved pillar; a groin-vault colonnade and imported Italian tile flooring accented by extraordinary handwrought ironwork; coffered ceilings with hand-painted motif; fireplaces; terracotta tiled terrace

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Peter Martocchio & Diane Lasell

626.529.6880

peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty

www.houseofmartocchio.com

DRE#s: 01311046, 01894849