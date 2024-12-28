Mid-Century Modern Masterpiece in Los Feliz Oaks

After a meticulous four-year restoration, this c.1953 single-level gated mid-century modern masterpiece offers a sprawling 1/3-acre lot in Los Feliz Oaks. The unassuming facade reveals a dramatic interior with vaulted beamed ceilings. The living room features a custom Calacatta marble fireplace, while the lounge overlooks a lush backyard with a new pool and spa. The dining area opens to a minimalist chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances. The resort-like yard includes a swimmer’s pool, marble waterfall spa and outdoor shower.

Location: 5637 Park Oak Place, Los Feliz Oaks 90068

Asking Price: $5,097,000

Year Built: 1953

Living Area: 3,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Walnut floors; custom ironwork; new roof, electrical, plumbing and two-zone HVAC; separate ADU with kitchenette and Murphy bed; Calacatta marble fireplace; European cabinets; Caesarstone counters; an assemblage of Thermador appliances; Duravit trapezoidal tub

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Yohon

323.270.1725

Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty

www.rickyohon.com

DRE#: 01276405