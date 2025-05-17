One of the premier residences in Century City’s prestigious Le Parc community is this beautifully updated and thoughtfully redesigned condominium offering exceptional craftsmanship, space and privacy. This expansive 2-bedroom, 3-bath home is defined by clean architectural lines, high flat ceilings and bespoke details throughout. Honed walnut floors run seamlessly through the main living areas, complementing the elegant custom moldings and recessed lighting found in every room.

Location: 10100 Empyrean Way #103, Los Angeles 90067

Asking Price: $2,985,000

Year Built: 1979

Living Area: 2,334 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Le Parc is a full-service, guard-gated community in the heart of Century City, offering resort-style amenities, including two pools and spas, tennis courts, gym and a clubhouse – all just minutes from Beverly Hills, Westwood and world-class dining and shopping.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605