City Section football notebook: James Boyd is new coach at L.A. Jordan

Former L.A. Jordan quarterback James Boyd, a former City Section player of the year, is the school’s new football coach.

The City Section held its annual football coaches meeting Monday in the Rams’ locker room at SoFi Stadium, and the newest head coach was introduced. It’s 33-year-old James Boyd, who was a star quarterback and four-sport athlete at L.A. Jordan during his high school days, signed with USC as a defensive end and is returning to take over his alma mater.

His high school coach at Jordan, Elijah Asante, is now head coach at Hamilton and said he expects Boyd to do a good job inspiring Jordan players because of his own success story.

James Boyd with his former head coach. pic.twitter.com/SRZalS3G7W — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 10, 2025

A lot of news came out of the meeting.

View Park Prep dropped its football program for the 2025 season. That might help nearby Crenshaw, which has struggled to fill its football roster.

Terrence Williams has replaced Monty Gilbreath as the football coach at Gardena, which means the Marine League will have new coaches at Gardena, Banning, Carson and Narbonne. The only returning coach is Corey Walsh at San Pedro.

After 13 years of trying, the Los Angeles Unified School District has approved schools to use student body funds to pay for HUDL, which helps coaches handle videos of players and games. Previously, coaches had to write checks, use personal credit cards or seek help from booster clubs.

Football rules changes, including only one mouth piece allowed. pic.twitter.com/bDF4cqdZFU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 10, 2025

San Fernando and Sylmar have agreed to play their Valley Mission League game at the Coliseum on Oct. 17. There also will be a girls’ flag football game and JV game.

The City Section has changed its mercy rule. If a team leads by 42 or more points at halftime, a running clock will begin. Also, if a team leads by 35 or more points in the fourth quarter, that leads to a running clock.

Coaches and adults are facing increased penalties if they are ejected from games for unsportsmanlike behavior. Coaches are expected to receive a three-game suspension for being ejected. Parents who are ejected from a game will receive a three-game ban.

The City Section sit-out period for transferring without moving ends on Thursday, Sept. 25. More teams have been playing on Thursdays because of an officials shortage, so this helps teams that would be at a disadvantage if the date was on a Friday.

Official practice begins on July 28.

Schools must exchange rosters before games.

There was a discussion about adding boys’ flag football, but there was no consensus on what part of the school year would be viable and concerns were raised about whether it would further deteriorate 11-man rosters.

Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett will start the season this fall with 290 career victories.