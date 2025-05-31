Prime and Rare Estate On Approximately Four Acres

Situated in one of the most prestigious locations in Bel Air, this prime and rare estate sits on approximately four acres, surrounded by majestic mature trees that provide exquisite privacy. Built in 1935 and featured in Architectural Digest in 1938, this English country estate has belonged to the same family for decades. Behind a gate and driveway, the expanse of the property is significant. The surrounding manicured gardens lead to a large pool that is positioned perfectly for sun exposure and a lovely pool house. Beyond the pool and gardens sits an enormous lighted tennis court – a perfect spot for a match or entertaining on a large scale. A rarity to find and an opportunity not to be missed.

Location: 1021 Stone Canyon Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $23,850,000

Living Area: 6,326 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Rarely does an opportunity come along to acquire one of the last remaining proper Bel Air estates. Pure character, extraordinary bones, approximately 4 acres of expansive grounds, a large tennis court, and in close proximity to the Hotel Bel-Air.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Lisa Optican

310.351.6646

loptican@carolwoodre.com

www.carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01960751