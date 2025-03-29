Huge 18K SF Double Lot

Newly built modern masterpiece on Santa Monica’s best street. Acclaimed architect Grant Kirkpatrick’s stunning achievement of sublime luxury seamlessly blends sophisticated materials with an expansive indoor/outdoor flow. The entire property serves as main-level living space – the covered family room with heaters, TV and outdoor kitchen access the incredible gym, the sparkling pool, and the open floor plan great room. Dual staircases enable the 14,000sf house to feel relatable, with appropriate separation of a great home office and the upstairs private bedrooms. Downstairs has the super cool theater, game room and bar overlooking the indoor sports arena that is perfect for two pickleball courts, a padel court, volleyball or huge entertaining opportunities. An elegant elevator provides access to everything.

Location: 1115 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $22,500,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 13,957 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 3/30, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

DRE#: 01377932

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

Santiago Arana

DRE#: 01492489

310.926.9808