Timeless Victorian with Views
- Share via
Perched on a serene hillside in storied Angelino Heights, this masterpiece gazes out over Downtown. Here, past and present blur: Vintage street lamps light your path. Inside, the home unfolds with light and grace, original 19th-century windows, high ceilings, and four to five generous bedrooms. Once used as a duplex, the flexible layout offers opportunities. Two full baths and two additional half-baths. Outside, a backyard offers room to garden. The detached garage is ripe for reinvention as a bonus studio, office or future ADU. Freshly painted and filled with heart, this home is more than a property. It’s a canvas for a soulful, inspired life.
Location: 1279 Bellevue Avenue, Los Angeles 90026
Asking Price: $1,880,000
Year Built: 1886
Living Area: 7,501 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Victorian; protected HPOZ; classic clawfoot tubs; dishwasher; washer and dryer; views; balcony
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Jeffrey Young
213.819.9630
Jeffrey.Young@Sothebys.Realty
www.jeffyoungla.com
DRE#: 00977617