Timeless Victorian with Views

Perched on a serene hillside in storied Angelino Heights, this masterpiece gazes out over Downtown. Here, past and present blur: Vintage street lamps light your path. Inside, the home unfolds with light and grace, original 19th-century windows, high ceilings, and four to five generous bedrooms. Once used as a duplex, the flexible layout offers opportunities. Two full baths and two additional half-baths. Outside, a backyard offers room to garden. The detached garage is ripe for reinvention as a bonus studio, office or future ADU. Freshly painted and filled with heart, this home is more than a property. It’s a canvas for a soulful, inspired life.

Location: 1279 Bellevue Avenue, Los Angeles 90026

Asking Price: $1,880,000

Year Built: 1886

Living Area: 7,501 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Victorian; protected HPOZ; classic clawfoot tubs; dishwasher; washer and dryer; views; balcony

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Young

213.819.9630

Jeffrey.Young@Sothebys.Realty

www.jeffyoungla.com

DRE#: 00977617