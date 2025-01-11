New Listing
By Appointment Only
Contemporary, single-story, newer, custom masterpiece on a massive one-acre flat lot. An incredibly sleek and sexy pool highlights this “Trousdale” property in Encino’s celebrity-studded Royal Oaks. This private, gated estate offers a lighted tennis court with an expansive grassy yard and exquisite landscape lighting, perfect for large-scale sophisticated entertaining. It truly is bold and flawless from every angle, at every square inch.
www.EncinoTennisCourtEstate.com
Location: 16032 Valley Vista Boulevard, Encino 91436
Asking price: $8,999,000
Year built: 2016
Living area: 6,753 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Privately gated; single story; tennis court; sparkling pool; large motor court
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek/Kathrin Nicholson
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932