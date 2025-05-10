Park-like Estate Spanning Over 2.1 Acres
One-of-a-kind opportunity to purchase a park-like estate spanning over 2.1 acres across two of L.A.’s most coveted neighborhoods: Pacific Palisades’ Riviera and Brentwood’s Sullivan Canyon. A vast departure from the busy L.A. lifestyle, the lovely post-and-beam farmhouse with a celebrity pedigree is nestled beyond gates and tucked away from the road. The price includes both 1710 San Remo Dr. and the land at 1761 Old Ranch Rd., and the properties are listed separately as well.
Location: 1710 San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking Price: $14,250,000
Year Built: 1982
Living Area: 5,345 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Privacy; grassy meadow; old-growth oak trees; views; meandering nature paths; resort-like pool; spa; potential for equestrian use; private driveway access; blends authentic farmhouse style with modern amenities; comfortable living spaces; an entire floor primary suite with fireplace
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Alla Furman, DRE#: 01143901
310.403.5800 / alla@hiltonhyland.com
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437 / andrew.buss@compass.com