One-of-a-kind opportunity to purchase a park-like estate spanning over 2.1 acres across two of L.A.’s most coveted neighborhoods: Pacific Palisades’ Riviera and Brentwood’s Sullivan Canyon. A vast departure from the busy L.A. lifestyle, the lovely post-and-beam farmhouse with a celebrity pedigree is nestled beyond gates and tucked away from the road. The price includes both 1710 San Remo Dr. and the land at 1761 Old Ranch Rd., and the properties are listed separately as well.

Location: 1710 San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking Price: $14,250,000

Year Built: 1982

Living Area: 5,345 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Privacy; grassy meadow; old-growth oak trees; views; meandering nature paths; resort-like pool; spa; potential for equestrian use; private driveway access; blends authentic farmhouse style with modern amenities; comfortable living spaces; an entire floor primary suite with fireplace

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Alla Furman, DRE#: 01143901

310.403.5800 / alla@hiltonhyland.com

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / andrew.buss@compass.com