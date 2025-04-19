Historic 1906 Los Feliz Charmer

This gated 1906 bungalow sits on a landscaped lot in Los Feliz’s only Historic Preservation Zone. Thoughtfully restored, it blends original details – like hardwood floors, wainscoting and fireplace – with a fresh, modern style. The remodeled kitchen features high-end appliances and a cozy banquette, while flexible living spaces include a large family room or third bedroom with an office nook. Upstairs, the primary suite offers a spa-like bath and private workspace. The backyard is a lush retreat with a lagoon-style pool, waterfall and gazebo. A detached garage, long driveway and walkability to Franklin Village and Griffith Park make this a rare find.

Location: 1926 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles 90068

Asking Price: $2,687,000

Year Built: 1906

Living Area: 2,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Covered porch; lagoon pool; character fireplace; new roof

