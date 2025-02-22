1930’s Spanish Charmer
Step into this enchanting 1930s charmer, where coved ceilings and arched doorways create timeless elegance throughout. This beautifully maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home blends vintage character with modern upgrades, offering both style and convenience. The spacious primary suite is a dream, featuring two walk-in closets, a built-in floor-to-ceiling shoe rack wall and a dedicated space for long dresses. A cleverly designed closet office with a custom-built barn door lets you tuck work away at the end of the day. A rare blend of charm, function, and location – don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of L.A.’s history with all the modern amenities you need!
Location: 2635 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles 90034
Asking Price: $1,550,000
Year Built: 1930
Living Area: 1,620 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Newer roof and HVAC system; upgraded 220v electrical panel with a ChargePoint EV charger; private backyard oasis designed for outdoor entertaining; detached bonus room with ample storage; Tuff Shed for tools and seasonal décor
Contact: KW Advisors
Todd Miller
310.923.5353
toddmiller22@gmail.com
www.millerteamla.com
DRE#: 01389620