Midcentury Compound with Two-Story Guesthouse

Designed by noted architect Hai C. Tan. This home crafts a beautiful blend of glass, wood and metal, centered around a sculptural swimming pool. The home elevates indoor/outdoor living. The great room is perfect for music and entertaining. A sunlit chef’s kitchen serves as a nod to Danish modernism. Other highlights include a media room, cozy lounges and a flexible floor plan. The two-story guesthouse, perfect for visitors, private offices or creative retreats, is secluded above terraced gardens and offers its own patio and private entrance. Set in an artsy, eclectic neighborhood, this home is a sanctuary for inspired living.

Location: 1933 Redcliff Street, Los Angeles 90039

Asking Price: $5,998,000

Year Built: 1969

Living Area: 5,194 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Soaring ceilings; sun-drenched spaces; walls of glass that disappear into the landscape; streamlined island with counter seating; a full complement of Miele appliances, wood cabinetry, open shelving; guest house with private entrance; pool; surrounded by greenery

