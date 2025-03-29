Stunning Estate in Lower Mandeville Canyon

Stunning custom estate in prime lower Mandeville Canyon. Entirely single level, with grand proportions yet intimately livable and perfectly scaled. A fabulous kitchen/family room accommodates warm gatherings and entertaining with ease and sophistication. The gracious master suite is a world unto itself with generous custom closets, a dream bathroom and a private sitting area with a fireplace.

Location: 2110 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $15,500,000

Living Area: 7,502 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Secondary bedrooms are beautifully sized and private. Gated and secure, the entire property is surrounded by flat lawns and total privacy on nearly an acre of land.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonah Wilson

310.623.3616

Jonah@JonahWilson.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01078809

