Stunning Estate in Lower Mandeville Canyon
Stunning custom estate in prime lower Mandeville Canyon. Entirely single level, with grand proportions yet intimately livable and perfectly scaled. A fabulous kitchen/family room accommodates warm gatherings and entertaining with ease and sophistication. The gracious master suite is a world unto itself with generous custom closets, a dream bathroom and a private sitting area with a fireplace.
Location: 2110 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049
Asking Price: $15,500,000
Living Area: 7,502 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Secondary bedrooms are beautifully sized and private. Gated and secure, the entire property is surrounded by flat lawns and total privacy on nearly an acre of land.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Jonah Wilson
310.623.3616
Jonah@JonahWilson.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01078809