Meticulously Restored and Modernized Malibu Beach Home

This meticulously restored and modernized Country English-style Malibu Colony beach home has graced the cover of Architectural Digest and sits on approximately 34 feet of pristine beach frontage. The open floor plan is luxuriously furnished, featuring a gourmet kitchen that seamlessly flows into the living room with a fireplace and vaulted, wood-paneled ceilings throughout. This is a rare opportunity to live in one of Malibu’s most exclusive and highly sought-after guard-gated communities, just moments from the area’s premier shopping and dining.

Location: 23618 Malibu Colony Road #56, Malibu 90265

Asking Price: $18,950,000

Year Built: 1931

Living Area: 2,030 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Elegant primary suite; cozy sitting area; walk-in closet; sun-filled loft above the living room; sweeping Colony beach views; separate attached private guest bedroom; ensuite bathroom; expansive deck; outdoor patio; multiple dining areas; spa; outdoor shower; BBQ; outdoor fireplace

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Chad Rogers

310.858.5417

info@chadrogers.tv

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01204144

