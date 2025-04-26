Behind double private gates of the exclusive Estates of the Oaks community sits this majestic residence on a sprawling 1.14 acres of meticulously curated grounds, including approx. 14,000+ SF of remarkably warm interiors, a detached guest house with a full kitchen, sports court, expansive grassy backyard and the highest caliber craftsmanship. Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this thoughtfully reimagined estate features soaring 30’ ceilings upon entry and grand living spaces bathed in natural light through beautifully arched picture windows and floor-to-ceiling doors. Elevated with bespoke detailing, finishes and amenities, with 7 bedrooms/9 baths.

Location: 25242 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas 91302

Asking Price: $16,750,000

Living Area: 14,715 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Adjoining open-air courtyard, tranquil outdoor covered patio, spectacular dining rooms & the most incredible sunken poolside fireplace lounge make for one-of-a-kind entertaining areas, along with the home theater & putting green. Guest house with kitchen, den & sliding glass walls.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801

310.733.8038

james@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862

310.894.3435

dparnes@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Marc Shevin, DRE# 00559629

818.962.7123

marcshevin@gmail.com

Douglas Elliman