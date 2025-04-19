San Marino Modern

Nestled in the tranquil community of San Marino, this stunning 4-bed, 4-bath home blends timeless charm with modern luxury. Fully remodeled in 2013, it features updated systems, a fully owned solar power system, and exquisite details like hardwood floors, wainscoting and a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances. The 12,842 (approx.) sq. ft. lot boasts a pool, spa, basketball halfcourt and lush fruit trees. A rare opportunity to own a refined home in a historic, top-rated neighborhood.

Location: 2895 Lorain Road, San Marino 91108

Asking Price: $3,880,000

Year Built: 1946 / 2013

Living Area: 3,218 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Fireplace; hardwood floors; gourmet kitchen; fully owned solar panels; 2 ensuite bedrooms; multi-zoned HVAC system; built-in ceiling speakers; water filtration system; fire sprinkler system; Thermador appliances; pool; spa; outdoor shower; basketball half court; 17 fruit trees

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Annie Wang

626.628.4310

annie.wang@sothebys.realty

www.anniewanghomes.com

DRE#: 01829741

