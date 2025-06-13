One-of-a-Kind Mid Century
This mid-century gem in Pasadena’s coveted Chapman Woods was built in 1946 by architect Robert Greve. This all-electric residence is a design standout, offering a living room with red oak floors, inset lighting and custom built-ins, a versatile den/office, a dining room and freshly renovated chef’s kitchen with premium finishes. Two bedrooms with built-in furnishings pair with spa-inspired bathrooms. A media lounge is ideal for enjoying music and movies. Landscaped grounds feature drought tolerant gardens, a front patio, brick driveway, two-car garage and a carport - all in the gated backyard. A sunken patio and handcrafted brick pizza oven make for easy entertaining.
Address: 3312 Thorndale Road, Pasadena 91107
Asking Price: $1,950,000
Year Built: 1946
Living Area: 2,311 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Custom lighting, custom built-in furniture, remodeled kitchen and baths, office, formal dining room, media room, outdoor pizza oven and patio, 2-car garage and carport, turnkey, pride of ownership.
Peter Martocchio & Associates
626.529.6880
peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01311046
David Goldberg
626.644.6011
david.goldberg@sothebys.realty
houseofmartocchio.com
DRE#: 01457415
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty