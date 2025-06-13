One-of-a-Kind Mid Century

Open Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.

This mid-century gem in Pasadena’s coveted Chapman Woods was built in 1946 by architect Robert Greve. This all-electric residence is a design standout, offering a living room with red oak floors, inset lighting and custom built-ins, a versatile den/office, a dining room and freshly renovated chef’s kitchen with premium finishes. Two bedrooms with built-in furnishings pair with spa-inspired bathrooms. A media lounge is ideal for enjoying music and movies. Landscaped grounds feature drought tolerant gardens, a front patio, brick driveway, two-car garage and a carport - all in the gated backyard. A sunken patio and handcrafted brick pizza oven make for easy entertaining.

Address: 3312 Thorndale Road, Pasadena 91107

Asking Price: $1,950,000

Year Built: 1946

Living Area: 2,311 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Custom lighting, custom built-in furniture, remodeled kitchen and baths, office, formal dining room, media room, outdoor pizza oven and patio, 2-car garage and carport, turnkey, pride of ownership.

Peter Martocchio & Associates

626.529.6880

peter.martocchio@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 01311046

David Goldberg

626.644.6011

david.goldberg@sothebys.realty

houseofmartocchio.com

DRE#: 01457415

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

