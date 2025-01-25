Italian-Inspired Villa in Los Feliz

This meticulously reimagined 1920s Italian-inspired villa embodies the essence of old Hollywood glamour paired with contemporary sophistication. Inside, sunlit formal living and dining rooms feature 9-foot coved ceilings, intricate stained-glass accents and elegant French windows that invite a seamless connection to the outdoors. Rich hardwood floors and custom crown molding lend a sense of warmth and sophistication throughout. Outside, a spacious motor court, lush grassy grounds and intimate patios create an idyllic setting for relaxation, outdoor dining and entertaining, all while offering captivating views of the city skyline.

Location: 5211 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles 90027

Asking Price: $2,795,000

Year Built: 1922

Living Area: 3,453 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: 4 bedrooms; 4 baths; built in 1922; 9,648-sq-ft lot; 2 garage spaces; has A/C; in-unit laundry (washer and dryer); chef’s kitchen; professional-grade appliances; Miele built-in coffee station; spacious walk-in pantry

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923