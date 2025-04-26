Discover timeless Mediterranean charm in the heart of Encino’s prestigious Amestoy Estates. This private, gated estate sits on a sprawling 20,000-sq-ft lot, offering elegance, space, tranquility and an opportunity to make it your own. Included: approved plans for a 1,200-sq-ft ADU. A cobblestone motor court welcomes you to a home where classic wood floors, sunlit living spaces and refined architectural details create a warm yet sophisticated ambiance. Located just moments from Ventura Boulevard’s dining, shopping and top-rated schools, this estate is a rare opportunity to own a piece of classic Encino luxury.

Location: 5309 Louise Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking Price: $4,087,000

Year Built: 2001

Living Area: 5,150 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Gourmet kitchen; oversized island; butler’s pantry; primary suite, private balcony, spa-like bath, generous closet space; mature landscaping; serene pool; covered patio; outdoor fireplace

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Levik Stephan, DRE#: 01416201

310.717.6806

levik@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

Anita Stephan, DRE#: 01493467

424.333.6824

anita@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com