Single-Story Ranch Has It All

Open Sunday, 1/19, 1-4 pm

Dripping with charm, this custom, single-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in Old Agoura features exceptional craftsmanship, a gorgeous pool & spa, impeccable horse-keeping facilities, and the house is on public sewer. It is very rare to find a home that has been as well-appointed and cared-for as this one. Take in the serene view of hills and trees from indoors as well as the three outdoor, fully covered living spaces; this home offers the breezy indoor-outdoor lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. Hike and cycle at the nearby 4,000-acre national park. Award-winning Las Virgenes Schools.

www.5540ColodnyDrive.com

Location: 5540 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $2,699,000

Year Built: 1973

Living Area: 3,064 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 4 bedrooms; 3 baths; single level; great room with beamed ceilings; 3 covered patios including outdoor kitchen; circular driveway accommodates RV; horse-keeping facilities; pool and spa; whole-house backup generator; rural setting close to town

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich, DRE#: 00869283

818.317.8135 / linda@lindarichproperties.com

www.lindarichproperties.com

Ann Bernstein, DRE#: 01440602

310.927.3672 / tpannb@yahoo.com

