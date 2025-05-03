Meticulously Restored Mid-Century

This c1953 re-imagined mid-century modern masterpiece is an unparalleled triumph. Located on a sprawling over 1/3-acre lot on a cul-de-sac, the unassuming facade belies a captivating interior. Formal living room features a show-stopping fireplace, and a separate adjacent lounge overlooks the expansive backyard. Anchoring the public rooms, the dining area opens to a stunning minimalist chef’s kitchen. Impeccable primary suite features an extraordinary, oversized bath. Exquisite private hall leads to ensuite bedrooms. Some upgrades include new roof, electrical and plumbing, plus two-zone central HVAC. Deluxe, chic, separate two-room ADU with kitchenette.

Location: 5637 Park Oak Place, Los Feliz Oaks 90068

Asking Price: $4,487,000

Year Built: 1953

Living Area: 3,992 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Gated; beamed ceilings; Calacatta marble fireplace; pool; spa; custom herringbone walnut floors; European cabinets; Caesarstone counters; Thermador appliances; Duravit trapezoidal tub; outdoor shower; California wide-plank walnut floors; custom iron work; fire-resistant siding.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rick Yohon

323.270.1725

Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty

rickyohon.com

DRE#: 01276405