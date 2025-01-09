Amazing Hillside Estate

Open Sunday 1-4 pm

Private 28,000 sf estate with jetliner views. Located in the Culver City Hills, next to a state park. The amazing property is off a private road behind its own security gate. With a long driveway, a parking court and a 3-car garage, there is room for 12+ cars. A detached 1-bedroom guest house sits above the garage. The stunning home has been reimagined and refurbished with designer finishes. Gourmet kitchen with a 12-foot center island and Viking appliances. Four bedrooms, plus an amazing office/writer’s room with head-on views of Kenneth Hahn Park. The incredible 2700 sf wrap-around deck gets the most spectacular views of Los Angeles, including sunrise and sunset views!

Location: 6003 Wrightcrest Drive, Culver City 90232

Asking price: $3,995,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 4,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: This incredible 28,000 sf, gated, private estate is entered from a private road with parking for 12+ cars. The wrap-around deck has jetliner views. With 3-car garage, detached guest house, putting green and impeccable finishes. The primary suite gets both sunset and sunrise views!

Contact: KW Advisors

Todd Miller

310.923.5353

toddmiller22@gmail.com

www.6003wrightcrest.com

DRE#: 01389620

