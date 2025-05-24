Commanding one of the most coveted promontories on the Westside, this architectural tour de force by Thomas Juul-Hansen unfolds across two acres, framing sweeping vistas from Downtown to the Pacific. Clad in Alabastrino Travertine, the same stone that graces the neighboring Getty Museum, the residence strikes a perfect balance between modern design and natural warmth, with rich wood paneling and sculptural slatting adding depth and character to its expansive spaces. Designed for both grand entertaining and intimate living, the home’s fluid layout and soaring volume are anchored by a striking formal living room.

Location: 684 Firth Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $49,999,999

Year Built: 2024

Living Area: Approx. 14,779 sq ft, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: The dining room and chef’s kitchen, both equally breathtaking, extend this effortless openness, blending refinement with functionality. The primary suite is a private sanctuary, enveloped in glass and spilling onto wraparound terraces that offer unobstructed views in every direction.

