Clinic bombing leaves Palm Springs reeling as authorities probe suspect, motive

A police line is seen outside a damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic after a bomb blast outside the building in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs was left reeling from a bomb explosion Saturday outside a fertility clinic that caused damage for blocks and has been classified as an intentional act of terrorism.

One person was killed in the blast. Officials would not confirm he was the bomber but said there is no longer a threat to the Palm Springs area.

The bombing shattered the Saturday morning quiet, with many residents thinking they felt an earthquake.

“I’m really saddened by today’s attack on our city,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said. “But I am also hopeful because our city will rise.”

There was extensive damage to American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic and in vitro fertilization lab across the street from Desert Regional Medical Center. An office building two blocks from the blast had its windows blown out, as did a Denny’s five blocks away.

American Reproductive Centers is “Coachella Valley’s first and only full-service fertility center and IVF lab,” led by board-certified Dr. Maher A. Abdallah, according to its website.

The site says that the clinic has helped more than 2,000 families become parents and highlights its work with LGBTQ+ families.

“This was a place of hope. This is a building people go to to start and expand families,” Palm Springs mayor pro tem Naomi Soto said. “This is a building where hope lives.”

Former patients expressed horror at what happened.

A portion of Palm Canyon Drive is blocked off after an explosion at a fertility clinic (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“All he’s doing is giving women hope to have babies,” former patient Staci Franklin said of Abdallah, whose clinic helped her get pregnant with her daughter, now 16.

Franklin said she and her husband spent the hours after the explosion debating possible motives, speculating about a disgruntled patient or an extremist from the far fringe of the antiabortion movement, who might have sought to destroy embryos to “make a statement.”

“If that was their motivation, I’m glad they failed,” she said.

Former American Reproductive Centers patient Jaclyn Ferber Calonne was at a baby shower when she started receiving text messages about the explosion outside the fertility clinic.

As a new mother to an infant, she said she immediately thought about the people whose eggs or embryos could have been endangered or damaged in the blast. She also thought about the clinic staff who had cared for her and her husband while they were undergoing IVF.

She said she had never seen protesters outside the clinic. Especially in a city that welcomes and celebrates diversity, she said it had never crossed her mind that the facility could be a target of violence.

“When you’re going through fertility challenges, there is so much that is out of your control, and the last thing on your mind is, ‘Oh my gosh, what if my fertility clinic blows up?’” she said. “That’s not something you should have to worry about on top of all the other things that you can’t control.”

“Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients,” Abdallah said.

The explosion damaged the practice’s office space, where it conducts consultations with patients, but left the IVF lab and the stored embryos there unharmed, Abdallah told the wire service.

The clinic referred to the incident as a “vehicle explosion” in a statement posted on Facebook. It said it would be open and fully operational on Monday.

“This moment has shaken us — but it has not stopped us,” the statement said. “We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world.”

The blast was reportedly felt more than two miles away and severely damaged the clinic and several other buildings. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive, Palm Springs officials said.

Authorities did not offer a motive for the incident.

FBI Assistant Director for Los Angeles Akil Davis said the agency’s joint terrorism investigators were on the scene.

An internal briefing circulated Saturday afternoon by senior officials within the Los Angeles Police Department and viewed by The Times noted that the FBI had confirmed the suspect was the sole fatality. That briefing also said police had found two rifles — an AK-47 and an AR-platform rifle — along with ammunition next to the exploded vehicle.

As the day progressed, the investigation moved 50 miles northeast to Twentynine Palms, where local residents reported law enforcement had cordoned off a section of desert tract homes, some wielding axes, in what appeared to be a search for explosives.

Tim Prendergast, co-owner at the gallery Christopher Anthony Ltd., was about two blocks away from the explosion site at his business. He first felt the shock wave hit the building and thought it was the start of an earthquake.

“But of course, once I felt, heard the explosion, then I knew it wasn’t an earthquake,” he said.

He ran down the street to the explosion site, following a black cloud of smoke, and arrived there in a few minutes. He saw a vehicle on fire and the medical building engulfed in flames. There were multiple people walking around the area in a daze. Some were bloodied but able to stand.

Then he came across body parts in the street.

Times staff writer Paige St. John contributed to this report.