Curated to perfection by a visionary designer, La Presa sits atop coveted Outpost Estates as a study in architectural brilliance and warm, contemporary sophistication. Behind a gated entry, a tall facade draped in California greens and a hand-laid brick motor court introduce the residence, enveloped by mature landscaping and security systems that ensure the utmost privacy. Upon entry, sky-high vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass frame downtown to ocean views that stretch across Hollywood’s storied hillsides. Majestic brass chandeliers and a grand double-height foyer illuminate sculptural arches and original wood beams, exuding both grandeur and warmth immediately upon entry.

www.lapresadrive.com

Location: 7100 La Presa Drive, Hollywood Hills 90068

Asking Price: $13,999,000

Living Area: 8,385 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Throughout the home, every lighting fixture from chandelier to hanging pendant, has been hand-selected & sourced from Europe, each piece a unique statement of vintage luxury tailored to its specific setting. The result is a luminous atmosphere that evokes a sense of otherworldly calm.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862

310.894.3435

dparnes@carolwoodre.com

Sam Collins, DRE#: 02057606

424.777.5135

scollins@carolwoodre.com

James Harris, DRE#: 01909801

310.733.8038

james@carolwoodre.com

