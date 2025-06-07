Curated to Perfection by a Visionary Designer
Curated to perfection by a visionary designer, La Presa sits atop coveted Outpost Estates as a study in architectural brilliance and warm, contemporary sophistication. Behind a gated entry, a tall facade draped in California greens and a hand-laid brick motor court introduce the residence, enveloped by mature landscaping and security systems that ensure the utmost privacy. Upon entry, sky-high vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass frame downtown to ocean views that stretch across Hollywood’s storied hillsides. Majestic brass chandeliers and a grand double-height foyer illuminate sculptural arches and original wood beams, exuding both grandeur and warmth immediately upon entry.
Location: 7100 La Presa Drive, Hollywood Hills 90068
Asking Price: $13,999,000
Living Area: 8,385 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Throughout the home, every lighting fixture from chandelier to hanging pendant, has been hand-selected & sourced from Europe, each piece a unique statement of vintage luxury tailored to its specific setting. The result is a luminous atmosphere that evokes a sense of otherworldly calm.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862
310.894.3435
dparnes@carolwoodre.com
Sam Collins, DRE#: 02057606
424.777.5135
scollins@carolwoodre.com
James Harris, DRE#: 01909801
310.733.8038
james@carolwoodre.com