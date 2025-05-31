Manhattan Beach Home with Unbeatable Walkability

Welcome to 721 12th Street – an exquisite home in the heart of Manhattan Beach with unbeatable walkability. The lower level, previously a separate studio, has been seamlessly connected to the main house. A La Cantina door spans the entire back side, flooding the area with natural light. The private backyard is a true retreat with a tranquil waterfall, stone fire pit and turf lawn. The primary suite boasts a balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet and spa-like bath. Upstairs, enjoy a Taj Mahal quartzite kitchen with Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, ocean-peek breakfast nook, walk-in pantry, office/5th bedroom and multiple terraces.

www.721TwelfthStreet.com

Location: 721 12th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $4,400,000

Year Built: 2006

Living Area: 3,487 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open-concept living space; vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors; fireplace; elevator; large terrace; outdoor waterfall; Taj Mahal quartzite countertops; breakfast nook; wine fridge; premium appliances; primary suite with private balcony, walk-in closet and spa-inspired ensuite

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248

