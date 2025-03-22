On a quiet, tree-lined street in the Hollywood Hills, this newly rebuilt, exquisite Laurel Canyon original showcases warm, contemporary architecture that beautifully melds sophistication and simplicity. Gated and hedged for privacy, the five-bedroom residence features extraordinary attention to detail, masterful craftsmanship and seamless indoor-outdoor living for enjoying the quintessential California lifestyle. From its tranquil, private setting, the home is located within minutes of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and the renowned shopping, dining and entertainment of the Sunset Strip.

Location: 8446 Kirkwood Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $3,495,000

Living Area: 3,257 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Bright interiors; double-height windows; floating wood staircase; airy great rooms; freestanding soaking tub; chef’s kitchen; waterfall island; blend wood and stone accents; folding glass doors; resort-style pool; alfresco dining terrace; outdoor BBQ kitchen; fire pit lounge

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Roxane Almeida, DRE#: 01936710

310.422.0752

roxane@roxanealmeida.com

Hilton & Hyland

Kevin Stewart, DRE#: 02050755

310.691.3605

kevin.stewart@TheAgencyRE.com

The Agency