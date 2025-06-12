These L.A. renters know how to decorate: Tour spaces bursting with creativity, no matter the size

-
-
- Share via
In our Not Boring Rentals series, we spotlight L.A. rentals with style. From perfect gallery walls to temporary decor hacks, these renters get creative, even in small spaces. And Angelenos need the inspiration: Most are renters.
Know someone we should profile? Tell us their story!
Art director Mary Kenny transformed her 600-square-foot apartment in L.A. with budget-friendly DIY projects and thrift store finds.
With its colorful charm, Abraham and Cecilia Beltran’s Long Beach apartment is a welcoming hub for their family.
A magical Mediterranean-style penthouse, rumored to have been rented by Stevie Nicks in 1971, offers a safe place to land for entrepreneur Caitlin Villarreal.
For a lover of historical fiction and classic literature, Catie Brown creates a cottagecore aesthetic that brings warmth and character to her 1963 apartment.
With Southern California home prices at an all-time high, it’s no surprise most Angelenos rent. Show us your rental and tell us how you’ve made it special.
More to Read
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.