These L.A. renters know how to decorate: Tour spaces bursting with creativity, no matter the size

A gallery wall makes a bold statement in the living room as a large flower painting anchors the dining room.
(Brittany Brooks/For The Times)
By L.A. Times Staff
In our Not Boring Rentals series, we spotlight L.A. rentals with style. From perfect gallery walls to temporary decor hacks, these renters get creative, even in small spaces. And Angelenos need the inspiration: Most are renters.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Mary Kenny posing for a portrait amongst her living room wall art Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brittany Brooks / For The Times)

She gave her drab L.A. apartment a stunning makeover for $2,500

Art director Mary Kenny transformed her 600-square-foot apartment in L.A. with budget-friendly DIY projects and thrift store finds.

LONG BEACH CA - FEBRUARY 7, 2025 - - Abraham and Cecilia Beltran sit in the living room in their one-bedroom apartment in Long Beach on February 7, 2025. They both love Midcentury design and color and have decorated the apartment with lots of colorful accents and personal mementos, including family photos and collectables from their travels. The living room is surrounded in family photographs and keepsakes the couple have collected for years. It's an 800-square foot post-war apartment typical in this Long Beach neighborhood. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

You’ll want to be friends with this couple after seeing their quirky, fun apartment

With its colorful charm, Abraham and Cecilia Beltran’s Long Beach apartment is a welcoming hub for their family.

Caitlin Villarreal, her cat Zuse, and their Hollywood penthouse in the Whitley Heights.

She transformed a historic Hollywood penthouse into a ‘sanctuary’ with secondhand gems

A magical Mediterranean-style penthouse, rumored to have been rented by Stevie Nicks in 1971, offers a safe place to land for entrepreneur Caitlin Villarreal.

A cottage core apartment rental.

She gave her rent-controlled apartment a cottagecore update worthy of ‘Little Women’

For a lover of historical fiction and classic literature, Catie Brown creates a cottagecore aesthetic that brings warmth and character to her 1963 apartment.

CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: clockwise from left: Portrait of Sally Montana, Faith Blakeney and her daughter Noa Plank on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Culver City, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Show us your L.A. rental! Tell us how you made it feel like home

With Southern California home prices at an all-time high, it’s no surprise most Angelenos rent. Show us your rental and tell us how you’ve made it special.

