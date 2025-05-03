8527 Hedges Way | Sunset Strip

Presenting a remarkable opportunity own a spectacular view estate perched above the famed Sunset Strip with incredible 270-degree views, among the very best in L.A., that stretch from downtown to the Pacific. Move in today and refresh over time or fully reimagine, remodel, redevelop or build a new. The possibilities are endless in this coveted, iconic locale! Up a gated, private driveway, the property wraps around its own promontory to provide dazzling vistas from multiple vantage points, balconies, patios and nearly every room. Welcome to an incredible location just moments to the area’s very best shopping, fine dining, entertainment, nightlife and so much more.

Location: 8527 Hedges Way, Los Angeles 90069

Asking Price: $7,995,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 5,055 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Bar/salon; formal living room; dining room; dine al fresco; primary suite, jetted tub, separate glass shower, dual-sink vanity; bonus living area; gym or dance studio; skylights; custom cabinetry; cooktop with hood; guest house; separate patio; fireplace; wet bar; dining area.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Yoori Park

310.946.1110

yoori@yooripark.com

hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02047251