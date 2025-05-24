Advertisement
Los Angeles County Luxury Homes for Sale

Duplex with Great Potential in Prime West Hollywood

Duplex with great upside potential in prime West Hollywood location just south of Sunset Blvd., situated catty-corner to The London Hotel. Great opportunity for the most discerning of buyers, whether it be the developer, investor or 1031 Exchange. Zoned WDR4*. Please call to discuss the offering, occupancy details, etc.

Location: 8814-8816 Harratt Street, West Hollywood 90069

Asking Price: $1,395,000

Year Built: 1927

Living Area: Lot Size 3,487, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Steven Medina
310.270.1532
steven@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01883878

