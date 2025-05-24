Duplex with Great Potential in Prime West Hollywood
Duplex with great upside potential in prime West Hollywood location just south of Sunset Blvd., situated catty-corner to The London Hotel. Great opportunity for the most discerning of buyers, whether it be the developer, investor or 1031 Exchange. Zoned WDR4*. Please call to discuss the offering, occupancy details, etc.
Location: 8814-8816 Harratt Street, West Hollywood 90069
Asking Price: $1,395,000
Year Built: 1927
Living Area: Lot Size 3,487, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Steven Medina
310.270.1532
steven@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01883878