Stunning Architectural Masterpiece by Ames-Peterson
- Share via
900 N Vista, a stunning architectural masterpiece by Ames-Peterson, is now available for $3,995,000. Spanning 5,926 sq ft, this home boasts 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and seamless indoor-outdoor living. From the chef’s kitchen with Venetian Calacatta marble to the spa-like primary suite and entertainer’s dream lower level, every detail exudes sophistication.
Location: 900 North Vista, Los Angeles 90046
Asking Price: $3,995,000
Year Built: 2024
Living Area: 5,926 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Contact: Engel & Völkers
Josh Canova
858.361.7010
josh@rjoshcanova.com
www.rjoshcanova.com
DRE#: 02131258