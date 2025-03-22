Advertisement
Los Angeles County Luxury Homes for Sale

Stunning Architectural Masterpiece by Ames-Peterson

900 N Vista, a stunning architectural masterpiece by Ames-Peterson, is now available for $3,995,000. Spanning 5,926 sq ft, this home boasts 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and seamless indoor-outdoor living. From the chef’s kitchen with Venetian Calacatta marble to the spa-like primary suite and entertainer’s dream lower level, every detail exudes sophistication.

Location: 900 North Vista, Los Angeles 90046

Asking Price: $3,995,000

Year Built: 2024

Living Area: 5,926 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Contact: Engel & Völkers

Josh Canova
858.361.7010
josh@rjoshcanova.com
www.rjoshcanova.com
DRE#: 02131258

