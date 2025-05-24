Exclusive North Ranch Estate

In prestigious North Ranch Country Club Estates, this gated estate blends elegance and comfort. A serene indoor stream welcomes you into expansive living spaces, a chef’s kitchen and a luxe primary suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. A private guest house offers 1 bed/1 bath, kitchen and fireplace. Entertain in a lush backyard with a pool, spa, sports court and covered patio. Includes 6-car garage and RV parking. A rare opportunity for refined living.

Location: 907 Vista Ridge Lane, Westlake Village 91362

Asking Price: $5,895,000

Year Built: 1993

Living Area: 8,087 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Guard-gated North Ranch estate with indoor stream; expansive living areas; chef’s kitchen; luxe primary suite; guest house; custom pool/spa; sports court; covered patio; 6-car garage; RV parking; versatile loft – elegant, private and spacious

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Fritz Kling, DRE#: 00521754

805.402.3236

Fritz.Kling@Sothebys.Realty

www.klingteam.com

Caleb Kling, DRE#: 01228288

805.402.3896

caleb.kling@sothebys.realty

www.klingteam.com