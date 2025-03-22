Welcome to Century Hill’s latest masterpiece, a one-of-a-kind, completely remastered home that embodies the pinnacle of modern luxury. This stunning, two-level residence has been meticulously redesigned, with no expense spared in its complete remodel. Featuring an innovative and custom floor plan, this home offers two spacious den offices and three luxurious en-suite bedrooms, each offering an unmatched level of comfort and privacy. Century Hill offers a host of elite amenities, providing residents with access to 5 pristine pools, 2 tennis courts, a fitness center, racquetball court and so much more, making this a lifestyle beyond compare.

Location: 2325 Century Hill, Century City 90067

Asking Price: $3,750,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 2,790 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: As you ascend the sleek glass rail staircase, you’ll be immersed in the recessed LED lighting throughout the home and the beauty of refined built-ins and contemporary design elements that effortlessly blend with the home’s luxurious atmosphere.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605