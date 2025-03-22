Century Hill’s Latest Masterpiece
- Share via
Welcome to Century Hill’s latest masterpiece, a one-of-a-kind, completely remastered home that embodies the pinnacle of modern luxury. This stunning, two-level residence has been meticulously redesigned, with no expense spared in its complete remodel. Featuring an innovative and custom floor plan, this home offers two spacious den offices and three luxurious en-suite bedrooms, each offering an unmatched level of comfort and privacy. Century Hill offers a host of elite amenities, providing residents with access to 5 pristine pools, 2 tennis courts, a fitness center, racquetball court and so much more, making this a lifestyle beyond compare.
Location: 2325 Century Hill, Century City 90067
Asking Price: $3,750,000
Year Built: 1980
Living Area: 2,790 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: As you ascend the sleek glass rail staircase, you’ll be immersed in the recessed LED lighting throughout the home and the beauty of refined built-ins and contemporary design elements that effortlessly blend with the home’s luxurious atmosphere.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Lori Hashman Berris
310.880.3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
DRE#: 00962605