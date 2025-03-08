Country Traditional in Studio City

Nestled on a picturesque hillside South of the Blvd. in Studio City, this charming, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers the perfect blend of character and modern comfort. Upon entry, natural light floods the living room, which features wood floors, wall-length bookcase and French doors that flow seamlessly out to a large patio with outdoor dining space. The main floor also boasts a dining area, a country kitchen with a vintage oven, two spacious bedrooms (one with a deck) and a large bathroom. Downstairs, the primary suite offers additional charm and privacy, with a wood-burning fireplace and en suite bath and access to the yard. The lovely backyard is a rare find with its flat grassy area and patio, complete with fireplace, lounge area and plenty of room for entertaining.

Location: 4173 Vanetta Drive, Studio City 91604

Asking Price: $1,525,000

Year Built: 1949

Living Area: 1,411 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Hardwood floors; open-beam ceilings; flat grassy yard, and patio with fireplace.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Bryan and Phoebe Abrams

818.266.4300

Bryan@BryanAbrams.com

www.bryanabrams.com

DRE#s: 01238720, 02226954