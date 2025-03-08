Advertisement
Los Angeles County Luxury Homes for Sale

Country Traditional in Studio City

photo_1_4173_vanetta_large_photo_slot_living_room.jpg
photo_2_4173_vanetta_small_upper_right_photo.jpg
photo_3_4173_vanetta.jpg
(GavinCater)

Nestled on a picturesque hillside South of the Blvd. in Studio City, this charming, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers the perfect blend of character and modern comfort. Upon entry, natural light floods the living room, which features wood floors, wall-length bookcase and French doors that flow seamlessly out to a large patio with outdoor dining space. The main floor also boasts a dining area, a country kitchen with a vintage oven, two spacious bedrooms (one with a deck) and a large bathroom. Downstairs, the primary suite offers additional charm and privacy, with a wood-burning fireplace and en suite bath and access to the yard. The lovely backyard is a rare find with its flat grassy area and patio, complete with fireplace, lounge area and plenty of room for entertaining.

Location: 4173 Vanetta Drive, Studio City 91604

Asking Price: $1,525,000

Year Built: 1949

Living Area: 1,411 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Hardwood floors; open-beam ceilings; flat grassy yard, and patio with fireplace.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Bryan and Phoebe Abrams
818.266.4300
Bryan@BryanAbrams.com
www.bryanabrams.com
DRE#s: 01238720, 02226954

Los Angeles County Luxury Homes for Sale
Advertisement
Advertisement