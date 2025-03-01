The Farmstead
“The Farmstead”– exquisite design and unparalleled craftsmanship blend to curate a sanctuary for refined family living. Acclaimed designer/builders Shelly and Jeffrey Greenfield of Red Door Homes graciously created this custom residence by blending real and organic materials with sophisticated finishes. Set on a completely flat 18,480-sq-ft lot, this bespoke 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom gated estate is handcrafted to suit the most discerning buyers. Enter the residence through custom wooden gates to a stone trough fountain, vintage 75-year-old olive trees and hanging lanterns.
Location: 17528 Rancho St., Encino 91316
Asking price: $8,995,000
Year built: 2024
Living area: 18,480 sq. ft. lot, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday from 2-5 pm
Contact: The Agency
Marco Rufo
310.488.6914
DRE#: 01362095
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
DRE#: 01377932
Andrea Korchek
818.371.0933
DRE#: 01311917