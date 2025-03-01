“The Farmstead”– exquisite design and unparalleled craftsmanship blend to curate a sanctuary for refined family living. Acclaimed designer/builders Shelly and Jeffrey Greenfield of Red Door Homes graciously created this custom residence by blending real and organic materials with sophisticated finishes. Set on a completely flat 18,480-sq-ft lot, this bespoke 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom gated estate is handcrafted to suit the most discerning buyers. Enter the residence through custom wooden gates to a stone trough fountain, vintage 75-year-old olive trees and hanging lanterns.

Location: 17528 Rancho St., Encino 91316

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 18,480 sq. ft. lot, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday from 2-5 pm

Contact: The Agency

Marco Rufo

310.488.6914

DRE#: 01362095

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

DRE#: 01377932

Andrea Korchek

818.371.0933

DRE#: 01311917