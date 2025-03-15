‘Front Row’ of the Bird Streets
Consisting of only 15 properties, the “Front Row” is the ultimate Bird Streets location delivering unobstructed jetliner views from a dramatic ridgeline perch only five minutes from Sunset Blvd. Cinematic, bold and confident, the vistas wrap from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Enter a soaring, double-height living room off the private front courtyard with waterfall and peer out over an epic zero-edge infinity pool that floats in the dazzling view.
Location: 9150 Oriole Way, Sunset Strip, 90069
Asking Price: $17,500,000
Year Built: 2012
Living Area: 8,707 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: This 8,700-square-foot showplace includes a massive cinema, large office/gym, three spacious guest suites, elevator, wine cellar, bar, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with adjacent entertaining area and six-car parking. Multiple terraces provide hosting opportunities for events.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962
David Findley
310.345.6911
david.findley@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 00641180