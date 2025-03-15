‘Front Row’ of the Bird Streets

Consisting of only 15 properties, the “Front Row” is the ultimate Bird Streets location delivering unobstructed jetliner views from a dramatic ridgeline perch only five minutes from Sunset Blvd. Cinematic, bold and confident, the vistas wrap from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Enter a soaring, double-height living room off the private front courtyard with waterfall and peer out over an epic zero-edge infinity pool that floats in the dazzling view.

Location: 9150 Oriole Way, Sunset Strip, 90069

Asking Price: $17,500,000

Year Built: 2012

Living Area: 8,707 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: This 8,700-square-foot showplace includes a massive cinema, large office/gym, three spacious guest suites, elevator, wine cellar, bar, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with adjacent entertaining area and six-car parking. Multiple terraces provide hosting opportunities for events.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962

David Findley

310.345.6911

david.findley@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 00641180