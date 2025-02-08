Gated Development in Calabasas

OPEN SATURDAY, 2/8, 1-4 p.m.

This is a rare opportunity to snatch up a home in the secluded neighborhood of Calabasas View, where just 34 homes are located behind private gates. With the feeling of a spa retreat, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is bathed in natural light, just freshly painted and enjoys gorgeous views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Tucked away on a cul-de-sac, with no neighbors directly across the street, you’ll appreciate the privacy of this location! Step into the backyard and it feels like you’re in a boutique hotel in Baja, highlighted by the cobalt-blue pool & spa that’s surrounded by natural stone. Close to shopping, hiking and Malibu - and acclaimed Las Virgenes Schools.

www.3832MountainShadowsRoad.com

Location: 3832 Mountain Shadows Road, Calabasas 91301

Asking Price: $2,199,000

Year Built: 1997

Living Area: 3,369 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths (1 bed/bath downstairs), pool and spa, 3 car garage, 3 fireplaces, huge primary suite with two walk-in closets and fabulous views, indoor laundry, fresh paint throughout interior, Viking appliances, wine fridge, Brazilian marble kitchen counters, wood floors.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich

818.317.8135

linda@lindarichproperties.com

www.lindarichproperties.com

DRE#: 00869283