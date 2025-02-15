Nestled on one of the most coveted streets in Manhattan Beach, 212 John Street offers breathtaking ocean views, resort-style outdoor living and meticulously crafted interiors, making it a true haven for the discerning buyer. With only one owner since its construction, this home is a rare find. Located just moments from Downtown Manhattan Beach, this estate provides unparalleled convenience to top-tier shopping, dining and entertainment. With its close proximity to award-winning schools, including Robinson Elementary School, Manhattan Beach Middle School and Mira Costa High School, the property is an ideal choice for families seeking top educational opportunities.

www.212JohnStreet.com

Location: 212 John Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 6,754 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Prime location; panoramic ocean views; resort-style outdoor living; grand entryway; expansive primary suite; hardwood floors; wood beam vaulted ceilings; open-concept layout; chef’s kitchen; high-end appliances; basement with media room; pool; guest house; 3-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

DRE#: 01295248