Down to the studs and permitted with no expenses spared in prime Little Holmby. Double-height entry, grand staircase and seamless flow between living, dining and family areas. Expansive Panther Steel French doors open to a private backyard with pool, spa, cabana, bar, BBQ and multiple balconies. Chef’s kitchen with Calacatta Borghini marble, Thermador and Waterworks fixtures. Luxurious Primary Suite with Juliet balconies, secured walk-in closet, spa-like bath, oversized steam shower. Additional 4 sunlit bedrooms, office and laundry. New plumbing, HVAC, electrical, recessed lights, electrical panel, doors, fireplaces, sound system, garage door/motor, comprehensive drainage.

Location: 365 Comstock Ave., Little Holmby 90024

Asking price: $10,249,000

Living area: 5,375 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled, curated materials include Red Oak hardwood flooring, Saltillo tiles, Minotti and Paul Ferrante lighting, Waterworks and Kallista fixtures, Waterworks Mosaic tile with Arabescato Carrara & Honey Onyx and honed Calacatta marble, European cabinetry, Baldwin hardware.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susân Perryman

310.261.1960

susan@map-development.com

www.carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01878839