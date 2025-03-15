Rare Offering in Beverly Hills

This rare offering in the heart of Beverly Hills presents an unparalleled opportunity to own a private, gated retreat with resort-style living. Reimagined as a luxe entertainer’s dream home, this striking contemporary residence blends a chic modern aesthetic with a touch of Art Deco flair. The Beverly Hills pied-a-terre of a renowned American couture fashion designer to Hollywood’s stars and Beverly Hills elite, the home exudes effortless luxury and sophistication. The expansive pool and manicured yard invite seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining, while an outdoor gym and bath add to the home’s luxurious amenities.

Location: 1166 San Ysidro Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $7,995,000

Year Built: 1989

Living Area: 5,207 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: A lower-level den/office/guest bedroom adds functionality, while the primary suite features dual marble baths with a sunken tub Jacuzzi spa tub & steam shower, closet space and access to one of the largest full-length swimming pools, set within a lush, palm-shaded private oasis

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605