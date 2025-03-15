Stunning Cape Cod Residence

Welcome to 520 21st Street, an exceptional, recently remodeled Cape Cod home that perfectly blends timeless charm with modern amenities. On the market for the first time in twenty years, this thoughtfully designed residence sits on an oversized 3,592-square-foot lot along a prime gas lamp street. Just moments from the beach, parks and downtown Manhattan Beach, it offers a seamless flow for both entertaining and everyday living.

www.52021stStreet.com

Location: 520 21st Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking Price: $5,750,000 or $30,000/mo

Year Built: 2001

Living Area: 3,236 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Renovated throughout; prime location; gated yard; high ceilings; two staircases; home automation; recessed lighting; open concept floorplan; large kitchen island; six-burner stove; breakfast nook; expansive primary suite; walk-in closet; free-standing tub; double car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248