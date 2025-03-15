Stunning New Construction

Welcome to this stunning newer construction home that boasts 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and 6,400 sq. ft. of living space. The detached guest house with 2 bedrooms and full kitchen is a game changer. Completely enhances the entire desirability of the property for a coveted lifestyle. Nestled south of Ventura Boulevard in the heart of Studio City, this exceptional home offers the best of both worlds – tranquil privacy and unbeatable access to top-tier dining, entertainment and major Hollywood studios – and is close to the dynamic Sportsman Landing. With great schools nearby and seamless access to Downtown L.A. and Beverly Hills via convenient freeways and canyon roads, this location is truly unmatched. From the moment you step inside, the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail are undeniable.

Location: 13015 Greenleaf Street, Studio City, 91604

Asking Price: $6,295,000

Year Built: 2024

Living Area: 6,400 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 3/16, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

DRE#s: 01377932

Marco Rufo

310.488.6914

marco@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01362095