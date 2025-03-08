Sublime Luxury/Santa Monica

Acclaimed Architect Grant Kirkpatrick’s Modern Masterpiece. This is a stunning achievement that is deceptively sophisticated with understated opulence. Seamless space that comfortably flows for today’s modern lifestyle. The open-air outdoor living space is an instantaneous vibe of relaxation and serenity. Luxurious fixtures and finishes abound. The highest quality materials crafted by the most dedicated workmanship. Truly unique, the indoor half-court can train pro players or a dedicated fan who wants to be one. It goes without saying that the court can also serve to host fundraising events or large-scale parties. An athlete’s dream, an entertainer’s delight.

Location: 1115 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking Price: $22,500,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 13,957 square feet, lot size – 18,897 sq ft, 5 bdrms, 9 bthrms

Features: Open Sunday, 3/9, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, Santiago Arana

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

DRE#s: 01377932 / 01492489