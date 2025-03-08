The Getty View House | Brentwood

Palm Springs-style retreat with panoramic views tucked away on a quiet, picturesque street in the heart of Brentwood Hills. This single-story residence seamlessly blends sleek design, effortless luxury and expansive canyon, mountain and city views stretching all the way to SoFi Stadium. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the open concept creates a harmonious space for relaxation and hosting, including the private backyard oasis. Per Underbuilt, the spacious lot allows for an addition of over 2,000 square feet while maintaining the home’s unique character. Whether you’re seeking a turnkey retreat or a home with room to grow, this is a rare gem in an unbeatable location.

Location: 968 Kenfield Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $3,950,000

Year Built: 1958

Living Area: 2,466 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Serene primary suite with direct patio access; light-filled living room; French glass sliders; spacious patio; resort-style pool; open-concept kitchen; breakfast bar; private backyard; lush flower beds; multiple seating areas; two-car garage; ample driveway parking

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Paul Salazar, DRE#: 01763227

310.387.1976 / info@paulsalazargroup.com

Hilton & Hyland

Kyle Amicucci, DRE#: 02063153

310.824.3474 / kyle@paulsalazargroup.com

Hilton & Hyland