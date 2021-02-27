How to Add Style to a Powder Room

A powder room is the perfect place to make a big statement. Since it’s substantially smaller than a full bath, you may feel comfortable trying out a more daring look. If you’re thinking of updating your powder room, why not have some fun with it?

Since you’re not committing a large amount of space to a new look, that’s enough of a reason to let loose with unexpected decor. Maybe you’ve got a thing for all-white - but to make sure it appears stylish, not stark, there are ways to soften the space: More on that later. But if the rest of your house is the definition of elegant simplicity, why not go with a lively look in the powder room? Let your imagination run wild - cover walls with a zebra-striped wallpaper or vivid color like raspberry or turquoise.

“I am a huge believer in creating spaces that activate the senses,” says Sarah Barnard, an interior designer in Los Angeles. “A powder room is a great place to inject something that’s truly unexpected to the rest of the home.” While the rest of your house has similar materials, colors and textures to create a cohesive look, one room can be different to really make it pop.

When you pick a punchy color for a powder room, make the most of it by painting the ceiling that hue too; in fact, paint every surface, including the door and window trim, the same wow shade. “Counter all that color with natural materials to ground the vibrancy of color and create a more balanced environment,” says Barnard.

While a white powder room is classic, you can avoid an overly-sanitized look by integrating natural elements here as well. Consider shells, dried flowers other natural elements, such as a floral wall covering, to soften a space. Add more light to a small-windowed powder room with lower-sheen, semi-gloss paint in lighter colors to create a warm, inviting feel.

Whatever look you decide on for a powder room, give it the same attention you would a full-size bath. Since you are dealing with a smaller space, combine smart, integrated storage solutions in with your decorative elements to create both a functional and beautiful space.

– CTW Features