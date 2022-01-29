Clancy Lane Tennis Estate

Completely renovated and fabulously furnished, this tennis estate is resort-like and located in the Clancy Lane area of Mission Ranch. No expense has been spared here with five bedrooms, a primary suite with separate sitting area, two large closets and views from every window. Each guest bedroom is huge and ensuite. The rear yard has to be seen to be believed – expansive covered patios open to an oversized pool with waterfalls, an outdoor kitchen overlooks a sunken tennis court, and there are major views of the surrounding mountains. There is a pool bath, a putting green and a separate guest home with bedroom, living room, bath and kitchen.

Location: 40475 Morningstar Road, Rancho Mirage 92270

Asking price: $4,200,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 7,330 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Sunken tennis court; guest house; putting green; mountain views

Contact: Compass

Canavan Coit & Associates

760.835.1006

deirdre.coit@compass.com

www.Canavancoit.com

DRE#: 00956865