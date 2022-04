Like a gallery for fine living, this contemporary custom masterpiece in Rancho Mirage illuminates both entertaining and relaxation in a spectacular, exceptionally private setting. A rarified address in guard-gated La Residence accentuates a single-level design. Grounds of more than an acre feature spectacular mountain views and a large pool with spa. Floor-to-ceiling windows enhance living areas, and an island kitchen displays a curvilinear wall of glass.

Location: 1 Rocky Lane, Rancho Mirage 92270

Asking price: $4,200,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 6,462 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Limestone and wood flooring complements custom built-ins; skylights; recessed, art and indirect lighting; owned solar

Contact: Compass

Susan Canavan

760.808.1372

DRE#: 00812513

Deirdre Coit

760.835.1006

DRE#: 00956865

www.canavancoit.com